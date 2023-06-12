Page School project picked for Smithsonian exhibit Published 4:33 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Four students from Page School Center created an exhibit that has been selected for display at the National Museum of American History, housed within the Smithsonian Institution. This exhibit has earned the distinction of being the No. 1 exhibit in the state of Kentucky.

According to the students’ parents, the project was about Sojourner Truth, a former slave who became an advocate for abolition, temperance, and civil and women’s rights in the 19th century.

“We learned the deep impact she had on African Americans and how she inspired them to stand up for women and civil rights,” said seventh grader Savannah Frye.

Rayawna Holland and Rylee Fuson are also involved in the group project.

The Fryes’ mother, Tawanna Frye, said they received word by email that the project would be showcased in the Smithsonian.

“After we competed in the state competition for NHD in April we received an email on May 7 informing us that we were chosen by the Kentucky Historical Society for our exhibit to be showcased in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History,” said Tawanna Frye.

“We were extremely excited and honored to be chosen to show our exhibit at the Smithsonian.”

Students were required to choose a frontier in history and make an exhibit board telling their story and its historical significance. One way that this group went above and beyond was the physical structure of the project itself. According to Frye, instead of using a tri-fold board the students chose to make the exhibit in the shape of a podium that rotated and attached a poster portrait of her on top to represent how Sojourner Truth was a gifted speaker.

While the students’ project is not currently on display, Frye says soon the exhibit will be viewable.

“Our last competition, which was state, was in Lexington. So after we left there we brought the exhibit home with us to keep until we take it to nationals,” said Frye.

The students will set up their exhibit at the national competition in Washington, D.C., on June 12 for judging, and it will be on display at the Smithsonian all day on Wednesday, June 14.