Eva Ward Published 10:05 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Eva Ward, born October 25, 1958, went to be home with her heavenly Father on June 7, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father Melvin Karrigan and her mother Rosetta Karrigan, brother Melvin Joseph Karrigan, and special sister Linda Walker.

Left to mourn her passing, her husband and caregiver, Mikel Ward, daughters Shannon (Stacy) Mitchell, Tara Chapple, special grandchildren Jason (Katlyn), Hayley (Nathan), Amber and Brandon, great grandchildren Kalianna, Cooper, Paisley, Isabella and Angel, sister Rhonda (Arther) Mason, special sister Dora Witt, special aunt and uncle, Kay and Byon Brock, special niece Kathy and Charlie Partin, special great nephews Kenny Vanover, Chris Vanover, Joshua Harness, special friends Jarve (Theresa) Miller, Billy Wayne (Angie) Mason, Courtney and CJ Collett, Mary Karns, Jessica and James Hurst, Michael Miller and family, Ann Matheny, Mike and Clorenna Charles, and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to give special thanks to Nelson and Hannah Bingham, and to everyone who called, visited, or helped in any way.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Larry Heck and Rev Billy Mason presiding.

Graveside services will follow at Ward Cemetery in Pineville, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Ward Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM