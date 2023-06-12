Bat Cats’ season comes to an end at LSU Published 3:59 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky’s season came to an end on Sunday with an 8-3 loss to No. 5 LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Wildcats (40-21) were outscored 22-3 in the best-of-three series. The Tigers rolled to a 14-0 rout of Kentucky in the series opener on Saturday night in a game that was delayed by more than seven hours because of weather concerns.

In the second game of the series, Kentucky hit three home runs and kept the margin within striking distance before the Tigers erupted for three runs in the top of the ninth for the final margin. LSU will play the winner of Monday’s Tennessee-Southern Miss contest in the College World Series that begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCathy each had a home run to pace the Wildcats’ offense. Kentucky collected 10 hits, but stranded 11 runners. Cade Beloso had a three-run home run for the Tigers, while Dylan Crews and Tre Morgan each had a double.

Kentucky fell to 0-4 in Super Regional contests. LSU, which won the national title in 2009, improved to 48-15 on the year.