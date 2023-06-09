Middlesboro gets a new principal Published 3:12 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Superintendent Waylon Allen, in consultation with the Middlesboro High School SBDM committee, announced that Jesse Allen (no relation) has been selected as the official new principal for Middlesboro High School.

According to a press release issued by Middlesboro Independent Schools, Allen has been an educator for 21 years and has served in various administrative roles in the district including assistant principal, district athletic director and facilities director. Since Jan 2, he has served as the interim principal at Middlesboro High School.

“Mr. Allen is a long-time educator in the Middlesboro Independent School District who is highly respected and actively involved in the community. During his career, he has served in various administrative roles in the district including assistant principal, district athletic director, and facilities director,” said Waylon Allen.

“Since January 2, 2023, he has served as the interim principal at Middlesboro High School. Mr. Allen leads by example and has demonstrated a passion for education during his time in the classroom and as a building and district–level administrator. Mr. Allen exhibits exceptional leadership skills and possesses the qualifications needed to create a positive school climate focused on student success.”

Allen spent nine years teaching special education at Middlesboro Middle school, and 10 years as high school assistant principal and athletic director, and two years as facilities director.

Allen graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1996.

Responding to his appointment as principal Allen expressed his commitment to building a positive school culture dedicated to student success and shared that he is excited to continue working with students, families, faculty, and community stakeholders who are part of Middlesboro High School.

Allen and his wife, Teresa, have two children, a 16-year-old daughter, Abney, and a 13 year-old-son, Ayden.