In-home arrest leads to drug trafficking charges Published 3:09 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Risner was dispatched at 9:46 a.m. Saturday to a Turner Smith Lane residence in reference to a burglary.

The caller told Bell Dispatch that no one was supposed to be in the residence, but believed someone was inside the home.

Upon arrival, the caller stated he was the property owner and gave Risner access to the residence where he found 35-year-old Joshua Shane Berry of Bean Station, Tennessee in a bedroom.

Berry was found in possession of an unmarked pill bottle containing two clear bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine, 10 white pills believed to be Suboxone and $4,410 in cash.

Berry was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense (Methamphetamine) and trafficking in controlled substance – second or greater offense (Suboxone).