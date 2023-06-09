Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Published 2:49 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Photo submitted

The Bell County Farm Bureau recently awarded a total of 11 scholarships to area graduates. Front row left to right: Steven Martin, Middlesboro High School; Seth Middleton, Gateway Christian School; Olivia Killion, Gateway Christian School; Kaylin Hickey, Bell County High School; Kamryn Brock, Bell County High School; Emma Gambrel, Bell County High School and Mikayla Gambrel, Bell County High School. Second row left to right: Betty Stamper, Bell County High School and Kaylynn Simpson, Bell County High School. Back row left to right: board members Frank Mason, Luther Taylor, John D. Brock Sr. (president), Ewell Hoskins, Gary Grubbs, David Thompson and Kevin Napier.

