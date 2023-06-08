Elizabeth Manning Chadwell Published 5:32 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Elizabeth Sharon Anne Manning Chadwell, age 79, of Knoxville, passed away Monday June 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 1, 1943 at Evans Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the proud parents Charlie and Agnes Brooks Manning. Sharon grew up on a hillside farm, building character by cutting iron weeds and blackberry briars. She met her sweetheart in high school. Secretly eloping a few years later to marry; they have been happily married for 58 years. Throughout her adult life, Sharon taught 26 years; starting out as a history teacher at Rule High School, but the majority of her career and influence was spent as a kindergarten teacher in Tellico Plains. She has impacted over 750 plus young lives. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who always made time when she saw a need. She will be missed!

She is preceded in death by her parents listed above.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Alva Chadwell; son, Robert Charles Chadwell; daughter and son-in-law, Leann and Steve Burns; grandchildren, Robert Charles II, Mandi, Kelley Grace, Thomas M. and Brooks Chadwell, Hayden and Carter Burns; brother and sister-in-law, Boyd Estill and Bonnie Manning; sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Jim Hooper, and several nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Amedisys Hospice for the tender care and compassion displayed by the staff.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at Myers Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Jack E. Chadwell, Jr. officiating. Special music will be provided by Chaplin Cherie Merritt. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 noon Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Chadwell Cemetery in Ewing, VA for the committal service with special music provided by niece, Stephanie Manning. In lieu of flowers family ask donations be made in Sharon’s memory to Tellico Plains Elementary School Library Fund at 121 Old High School Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385. Myers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guest registry on our website at www.myersfuneralhometn.com.