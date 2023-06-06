Ethel Turner Irwin Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ethel Turner Irwin, on May 26, 2023, in Hastings, Michigan. She was born on November 17, 1934, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Sarah (Carmack) and Clayton O’Brien Turner Sr.

Ethel was a devoted Christian who walked humbly with the Lord. She began her Christian journey at the 30th Street Church of God in Middlesboro with her mother. After marrying Thomas, he attended Fort Wayne Bible College. Ethel and Thomas attended Bible Baptist in Fort Wayne, IN, where she came to know the Lord as her personal Savior. Thomas was ordained in the Freewill Baptist Church and he and Ethel selflessly served, supported, and preached the Word of God as pulpit supply in the area Freewill Baptist churches.

After Thomas’ passing, Ethel continued her spiritual journey at Shiloh Church in Middlesboro, KY where they lovingly ministered to her growing needs. Continuing health issues had Ethel relocating to Michigan where she attended Thornapple Valley Church in Hastings, Michigan. Becoming homebound was difficult, but she found care and compassion and was ministered to by the Spiritual Care Consultants ministry through regular encouraging communications and later daily visits in the hospital, ICU and finally her home. The personal visitations meant so much to her, specifically Pastor Gale Kragt and his wonderful ministering staff.

Ethel was known for her gratitude and respect for all of God’s people. She was a talented homemaker who found joy in creating beautiful homes for families and friends. She had an eye for couture that she passed on to her daughters.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Donna Jo Moesta with son-in-law Daniel R. Moesta Sr. (Hastings, MI), loving son-in-law Carlton E. Laubhan (Amarillo, TX), grandson Daniel R. Moesta II, great-granddaughter Luciana Sarah Joan Moesta and her mother Kim Merkel (Indiana), grandson Damian J. Moesta (Sandra) (TX), great-grandson John R. Skipper II (TX), granddaughters Jo Gail Jordan (CA) and Jamie D. Jordan (ME), and one surviving brother, Arlis (Brenda) Turner (KY).

Ethel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Thomas D. Irwin who went home to be with the Lord on September 13th, 1992, and her daughter, Brenda Gail Laubhan, who passed away on January 1st, 2021. Ethel was also preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Carmack and Clayton O’Brien Turner Sr., along with many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

A private burial and entombment ceremony, full of reverence and respect for the life that Ethel led, will be held for her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Spiritual Care Consultants ministry, led by Pastor Gale Kragt, at 1375 W Green Street, Hastings, MI 49058, or by calling 269-929-2901. May Ethel’s legacy of grace, compassion, and love for all of God’s people continue to inspire and bless those around her. To leave an online condolence visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.