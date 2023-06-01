Governor presents $2 million-plus in awards at KMLF Published 2:16 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

STAFF REPORT

At the Mountain Laurel Festival Governor’s Luncheon, Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $2 million in awards to Bell County.

The grand total of $2,021,823 in awards are to be used to support economic development, transportation, law enforcement, infrastructure, tourism, and nonprofits for Bell County.

“As we celebrate another year of the Mountain Laurel Festival, we thought we’d bring some more good news to Bell County,” said Beshear. “Today’s announcements are helping build that brighter future in Kentucky that we all want.”

“We are always very appreciative of any grant funds we can get,” said Pineville Mayor Scott Madon. “These funds will be used to upgrade and provide additional protection for our police Dept. Also, the funds to improve our water system will provide better service to many of our residents.”

More than $1,700 has been awarded by the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security under the Law Enforcement Protection Program. The funds are for safety and security measures for the protection of law enforcement personnel.

Middlesboro has been granted over $244,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help with the deconstruction and cleanup of a four-story building located on Cumberland Avenue. The building, once the Middlesboro Elks Home, in great need of demolition, will be re-marketed for redevelopment following the cleanup of the site.

Bell County Tourism was provided with more than $88,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to support marketing activities and aid the tourism industry in its recovery following the Pandemic. Middlesboro was awarded $47,000 to resurface certain portions of South 23rd Street. Further funds were provided by the Nonprofit Assistance Fund to help establishments across Kentucky in recovering from the devastating effects of Pandemic, with Pineville Community Health Center receiving $100,000, The Salvation Army of Middlesboro having been awarded over $74,000, and the Henderson Settlement more than $2,000.

Ultimately, more $1.4 million has been pledged from the Cleaner Water Program to facilitate four projects.

Middlesboro has been granted more than $514,000 for enhancements to its wastewater-treatment facility, with an additional award of $119,000 has been provided for improvement of a lift station. Pineville Utility Commission received an award of nearly $300,000 to deliver public water to homes presently left unserviced, with $530,000 granted to Pineville to enhance a defective waterline.