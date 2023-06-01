400-mile yard sale runs through weekend Published 1:55 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

As Kentuckians participate in the U.S. 68 Yard Sale, which take place June 1-4, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering some safety reminders for bargain hunters all along the route.

According to the Cabinet, the 400-mile sale, as it’s also known, generates heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic along the U.S. 68 Corridor through Kentucky, between McCracken and Mason counties. Therefore, the Cabinet says extra caution is required for both shoppers and drivers alike.

First of all, KYTC says no sales or parking is allowed anywhere within the state Right-of-Way for U.S. 68. It is a safety hazard and is also illegal under state law. They say they want to ensure that drivers have the proper amount of sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves. Any encroachment on state rights-of-way requires a permit from the Cabinet.

Other safety tips include:

• Watch for parked cars, slowed traffic and vehicles turning into or out of side streets and driveways.

• Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 22-foot “recovery zone” extending from the white line on the pavement edge.

• Watch for pedestrians, and especially for children and pets near yard sales.

• Use seat belts, obey posted speed limits, other traffic laws, and refrain from drinking and driving.

• Last, but not least, have fun.

For more information about the 400 Mile Yard Sale along U.S. 68, go to: 400mile.com.

There you’ll find such things as where to eat, drink, and sleep, if you plan to spend more than one day exploring; and specific addresses which you can enter on your GPS device to help you find where all the sites are located.

All the information on the website is broken down by region: The Lakes, Pennyrile, South Central, Bluegrass and North, and includes individual county listings.