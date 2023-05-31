Former Miss Kentucky Basketball comes home again Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kyra Elzy added a third Kentucky Miss Basketball to her roster recently.

Brooklynn Miles, 2021 Kentucky Miss Basketball will join Amiya Jenkins and Maddie Scherr on next year’s squad, giving the Wildcats three former top in-state prospects.

“The coaching staff and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Brooklynn back home,” Elzy said. “She is a proud hometown girl, who understands the responsibility of wearing Kentucky across her chest. On the court, Brooklynn is an explosive guard, which will fit our up-tempo style of play, and she is a tenacious defender. Brooklynn has a competitive mindset, and she is ready to get to work for the upcoming season.”

During her two-year stint in Knoxville, Miles, a 5-foot-4 guard, played in 56 games, averaging 1.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per ouiting. She scored a career high 11 points in a win over Georgia State during her freshman campaign.

During her prep career at Franklin County, Miles scored 2.278 points and was named to the All-11th Region team four times.