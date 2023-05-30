UK to host NCAA baseball regional Published 10:38 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

For just the third time in history, the Kentucky baseball team will serve as host for an NCAA Regional set for Friday-Monday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats, seeded 12th nationally, will host Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia in a double-elimination regional. Kentucky (36-18) will play Ball State (36-21) at noon Friday. Indiana (41-18) will take on West Virginia (39-18) in the second game of a doubleheader at 7 p.m. Friday. The losing teams will play each other at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the winning teams from the opening round meet at 7 p.m. Friday. The event continues on Sunday and again on Monday, if necessary.

Overall, 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, with eight of those, including Kentucky, serving as regional hosts. Florida (No. 2), Arkansas (No. 3), LSU (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 12), Auburn (No. 13), South Carolina (No. 15) and Alabama (No, 16) received one of the top 16 seeds. Tennessee and Texas A&M each received an at-large bid.

Kentucky will serve as a regional host for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats are 18-19 in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Super Regionals in 2017, where they where swept by rival Louisville.