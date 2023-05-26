Lady Jackets claim 52nd District title, Pineville wins regional opener Published 12:23 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro (16-13) stretched its district win streak to three with an 11-5 win Wednesday over Harlan in the 52nd District finals at Bell County.

Freshman Kenna Lawson drove in four runs for the Lady Jackets on a double and single. Kaylee Lawson, a junior, also added a double and single. Raehgan Moyers, Kolbi Mason, Keevi Betts and Madison Bruce chipped in with one single each.

Kenna Lawson (9-6) pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. She allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Kaylee Lawson allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Sophomore Abbi Fields led the Harlan offense, driving in four runs with a home run (her 4th) and single. Ella Lisenbee, a sophomore, had two doubles with one RBI and one run scored. Ava Nunez, Ally Kirby, Kendyll Blanton and Amy Roman added one single each for the Lady Dragons.

Lisenbee gave up seven runs on three hits with six strikeouts and five walks in six innings. McNiel (4-11) allowed four runs on three hits with two walks as she started the game.

Both Middlesboro and Harlan suffered first-round losses in the 13th Region Tournament earlier this week at South Laurel High School.

Middlesboro (16-14) fell to Lynn Camp 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats, now 20-15, will advance to play the host Lady Cardinals (19-12) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

South Laurel upset cross-town rival North Laurel 7-5 on Tuesday.

The Lady Jaguars ended the season with a 31-3 mark.

Harlan (6-21) dropped a 9-6 decision to Pineville on Monday.

Lady Lions pitcher Rachel Howard struck out 14 while giving up 10 hits and four earned runs.

Sophomore Addison Slone powered the Pineville offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored while McKenzie Laws, also a sophomore, was perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring once. Baileigh Bargo turned in a 2-for-3 effort along with an RBI, and two runs scored while Makenna Partin finished with two hits, and an RBI.

Sophomore Ava Nunez led Harlan with a triple and single. Ella Lisenbee had two singles. Ella Farley, Addison Jackson, Abbie Fields, All Kirby and Amy Roman added one single each. Kirby drove in two runs, while Nunez, Lisenbee, Jackson and Fields added one RBI each.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs with one strikeout and six walks in five innings of work. Lisenbee pitched one inning.

Pineville (12-9) advances to play Corbin (22-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Redhounds defeated Clay County 8-1 on Monday in the opening round.