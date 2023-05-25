Levitt Amp concert series kicks off in June Published 1:44 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

The Downtown Middlesboro the Levitt Foundation recently announced its 2023 Levitt Amp Music Series line up.

The Levitt concert series, which started in 2015, is a popular free event that runs throughout the summer. The season kicks off June 22 with Madeline Edwards and continues through Aug. 24, when The Sensational Barnes Brothers wrap things up. All concerts are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays off Cumberland Avenue.

“Growing up in Middlesboro conversation surrounded the way things were and what once was, and through the unified effort of everyone here today things are starting to change,” said Levi Hale with the Levitt Foundation. “Growing up, conversation surrounded what once was and now thanks to all of you, things are able to be about what will be.”

Dana Greene spoke about the changes he has seen in Middlesboro since the Levitt concert series began in Middlesboro in 2015 thanks to the support of business owners, and even Middlesboro artist Jaime Corum, who painted the mural on the Levitt site, expressing his hope for the future of Middlesboro.

“It’s exceeded what my expectations could have ever been when this journey began,” said Greene.

This year’s schedule is:

• June 22 – Madeline Edwards

• June 29 – The Royal Hounds

• July 6 – Town Mountain

• July 13 – Tami Neilson

• July 20 – New Breed Brass Band

• July 27 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

• Aug 3 – Ida Mae

• Aug 10 – Coco Montoya

• Aug 17 – Veronica Lewis

• Aug 24 – The Sensational Barnes Brothers