Public Records Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Marriages

• Jordan D Evans and Kayla Marie Evans

• Robert Seth Barton and Megan Jacey Prater

• Harold Jene Hatcher Jr and Janet Sue Dunn

• Michael Wayne Kind and Janie Abbott Huddleston

• Dewayne Napier Jr and Jessica Amelia Bailey

• Christopher Allen Ramsey and Jessica Anne Carroll

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between James & Geraldine Dozier Nunn and James M & Bonnie J Elliot; Howard Estate Subdivision.

• Deed of conveyance between James & Geraldine Dozier Nunn and James M & Bonnie J Elliot; Cardinal Road Bell County.

• Deed of conveyance between Letitia Jane & John Darrell and Cecilia Jackson; Straight Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Letitia Jane & John Darrell and James Callahan; Straight Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Whilliam Phipps and Lisa Phipps Odom; Greasy Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Shoffner Management LLC and Sherrill King; Southeast Sec Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Mary Lou Lee and David M Peters; Lot 17 & 18 Block 2 Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Mary Lou Lee and Caitlin D Cecil; Lot 17 & 18 Block 2 Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Jerry W & Lori A Tuttle and David M Peters; Lot 17 & 18 Block 2 Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Jerry W & Lori A Tuttle and Caitlin D Cecil; Lot 17 & 18 Block 2 Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Michael Smith and Leap Long; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Charles Anthony Palmer and Jayne Rooffener; Coal Stone Branch.

• Deed of conveyance between Mitchell & Sharon A Robbins and Eric R & Lauren E Good; Clear Fork Yellow Creek.

• Deed of conveyance between Michael Lefevers and Larry Beverly; Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Clint H Hurley and Michael Lefevers; Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Brooke Abbott and Michael Lefevers: Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Charles J & Rebecca J Johnson and T&T Express INC; Lot 32 Block 410 Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Fred Buckner Jr and Fred Buckner Jr; 811 Chester Deed.

• Deed of conveyance between Fred Buckner Jr and Fred Buckner Jr Trust; 811 Chester Deed.

• Deed of conveyance between Fred Buckner Jr and Fred Buckner Jr; 1102 W Chester Deed.

• Deed of conveyance between Fred Buckner Jr and Fred Buckner Jr Trust; 1102 W Chester Deed.

• Deed of conveyance between Patricia Thompson and Asher Land and Mineral LLLP; Bell County.

• Deed of conveyance between Ronnie Duckett and Asher Land and Mineral LLLP; Bell County.

• Deed of conveyance between Beverly J & Herbert Harris and Asher Land and Mineral LLLP; Bell County.

• Deed of conveyance between Johnny & Laurie Knutson and Asher Land and Mineral LLLP; Bell County.

• Deed of conveyance between Nina & Enrico L Aimone and Jessica Wagers; Lot 5&6 Block S.