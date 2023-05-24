John Denver Warren, 90 Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

John Denver Warren passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home at the age of 90.

He was the son of the late Oscar Nealy and Effie Marie Warren.

He was a Christian by faith and a member of the Man O’ War Church of God, Lexington, Kentucky.

He was a graduate of Union College and George Peabody College for Teachers. He retired after serving as Finance Officer for Middlesboro Public Schools and Fayette County Public Schools.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He lived a full and blessed life. He enjoyed fishing, sporting events, singing in his college and church choirs, church activities, beach vacations, cooking, and playing the guitar, but above all he cherished time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Thelma Pinion, Ollie Lewis, Viola Greer, Bonnie Carson, Doris Johnson and one brother James Warren.

He is survived by his wife Lola (Hoskins) Warren, his son John (Jennifer) Warren, and three daughters Deborah (Sean) Dort, Sharon (Michael) Kokinos, Mary Ellen (David) Wright and ten grandchildren, Brittany (Lee) Boggs, Dillon (Kaitlyn) Kokinos, Victoria Kokinos, Kevin Dort, Sara Dort, Abigail Warren, Emma Warren, Jacob Warren, Denver Wright, Daniel Wright and three great-grandchildren, Anthony Boggs, Asher Boggs, and Maddox Boggs.

The family of John Warren will receive friends Saturday May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday May 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, Kentucky with Dr. Derwood Perkins presiding.

Entombment to follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Warren Family.

