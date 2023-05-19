Billie Jean (Brown) Williams Published 3:38 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

Billie Jean (Brown) Williams went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her family on May 19, 2023 at her home in Middlesboro, Kentucky with her family by her side.

Billie was born on February 11. 1947 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Bill and Nola Brown, whom she adored.

Billie married Jack Williams on May 12, 1967 in Pineville, Kentucky. She went on to spend her life with Jack until his passing, with her two sons William Williams and John Williams.

Billie was of a strong Christian faith. She worked at Sterchi’s and C & H Rauch for many years, bringing the best customer service to our local community. Billie also worked at and retired from Home Federal Bank, where she enjoyed putting smiles on her customers’ faces. Billie also served her community helping others in need when needed. Billie was a sassy lady with a calm, charming spirit. Billie touched everyone she knew and enjoyed her strong gift of gab; she loved joking around, laughter, and loved people, as well as helping others. Billie touched so many lives throughout her life and career and even after her retirement everyone still knew her out in public for her joyful, sweet presence as a smiling friend. Billie wore the best smile and there wasn’t anybody she met that she didn’t leave smiling and laughing. But most of all she loved God and her family, her husband, and her sons were the apples of her eyes. She took pride in being a mother to her “boys” and in her eyes they stayed her little boys even throughout adulthood.

Preceding her in death, her baby brother Jerry Wayne Brown of Jellico, Tennessee, her parents Bill Brown and Nola Brown, and her husband Jack Williams.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons William Williams (Sandra) of Ashland, Kentucky, John Williams (Miranda) of Middlesboro, Kentucky, two grandsons Ethan Williams and Alex Williams of Ashland, Kentucky, as well as a host of family and friends who will all miss her strong, sassy, spunky spirit, as well as her gentle, loving presence.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Betty Longworth for helping care for Billie throughout her illness and being a wonderful, supportive friend to the family. Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health for making Billie’s days brighter and to Alan, her physical therapist, thanks to friends and family for the thoughts and prayers during Billie’s illness.

The family of Billie Williams will receive friends Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00pm at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Garry Bingham presiding.

Graveside services will follow the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome