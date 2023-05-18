Public Records
Published 2:06 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023
COMPILED BY JORDAN BROOKS
Marriages
• Tommy Ewell Smith to Alisha Nicole Gray
• Robert Seth Brock to Jamie Muchelle Lewis
• Chance Alexander Boggs to Rebecca Toni Murrell
• Douglas Edward Lawson to Cynthia McCall Tolaver
• Sonny Lee Caldwell to Jennifer Lerose Slusher
• Benny Mills Jr to Jennifer Kay Shackelford
• Brent Lee Marsee to Kaelyn Paige Hensley
Deeds
• Deed of conveyance between Kevin & Brittany Baker and Dustin Allen; Highway 92.
• Deed of conveyance between Betty F Sharpe Estate and Dustin Allen; Southeast Section Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between Betty F Sharpe Estate and Patricia A Pratto; Southeast Section Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between Robert W Vaughn and Samuel R Mullins; Castlecombe Subdivision.
• Deed of conveyance between Commercial Bank and Timmy & Raegan Y Caldwell; Chester Avenue.
• Deed of conveyance between Commercial Bank and Cameron G Caldwell; Chester Avenue.
• Deed of conveyance between Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc and Andrew & Edye; Ramaglia Balkan Road Pineville.
• Deed of conveyance between United States Marshal and Stacy Smith; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between United States Marshal and Tony McCullough; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between Jeremy G Honaker and Stacy Smith; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between Jeremy G Honaker and Tony McCullough; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between Billy Joe Whitehead and Stacy Smith; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between Billy Joe Whitehead and Tony McCullough; New Wilson Lane.
• Deed of conveyance between Earl Rose and John H & Jamie L Saunders; Highway 92.
• Deed of conveyance between Tina K Simpson and John H & Jamie L Saunders; Highway 92.
• Deed of conveyance between First United Bank and Trust Company and Graham T Lorsung; Southwest Sec Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between First United Bank and Trust Company and Colleen M Lois; Southwest Sec Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between William Whitney Curtis III Trust and Graham T Lorsung; Southwest Sec Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between William Whitney Curtis III Trust and Colleen M Lois; Southwest Sec Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between William Edward Rogers and Angela Denise Rogers; City of Middlesboro.
• Deed of conveyance between Lemuel D Johnson and James Mark Hoskins; Greasy Creek.
• Deed of conveyance between Kirra R Johnson and James Mark Hoskins; Greasy Creek.
• Deed of conveyance between Jewell Miracle and Janell Hopper; City of Middlesboro