Gettin’ Buc-ee’s in Kentucky, state’s 2nd location coming to Warren County Published 2:15 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

Kentucky Today

Buc-ee’s, a large travel center company, announced Monday it will hold a groundbreaking for its second Kentucky location next month, this time in the Warren County community of Smiths Grove.

The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m., Central Time, CST, at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, just off I-65. Those expected to attend include Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney, and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

According to the company, Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will occupy 53,471 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. They will feature Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, among thousands of snack, meal and drink options.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Buc-ee’s spokesman Stan Beard. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened a travel center in Richmond, Kentucky; as well as in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is also heading West, with more store groundbreakings planned for Colorado and Missouri.

Throughout the project, the Buc-ee’s development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the City of Smiths Grove, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Warren County.

Buc-ee’s says the Smiths Grove travel center will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.