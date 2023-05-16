Lady Cats defeat Clay, Knox Central to close regular season Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County needed eight innings to edge Clay County and Knox Central last week to wrap up the regular season.

The Lady Cats claimed a 12-11 win over Clay on Log Mountain Thursday.

Mataya Ausmus (13-7) struck out seven but walked six.

She allowed 11 runs (five earned) on eight hits to win.

Bell County pounded out 13 hits as Jada Boateng, Kylee Greer-Gann and Jordan Muncy each had two singles and a double. Ausmus followed with a double and single. Ausmus and Boateng each had three RBIs.

Madyson Helton and Camdyn Thomas each singled once for the Lady Cats.

Bell also had nine of 10 stolen bases.

Abbie Bowling and Alivia Hoskins (2-3) combined for 15 strikeouts and seven walks for Clay County.

Emma Tuttle led the 12-14 Lady Tigers with three singles. Carlie Wolfe followed with a double and single. Madison Sizemore and Ema Reynolds each singled twice.

The win for the Lady Bobcats broke a 10-game losing streak against Clay County.

Clay County was slated to Jackson County (12-12) on Monday in the 49th District Tournament at North Laurel.

Muncy leads Bell

Ausmus scattered six hits as Bell County won at Knox Central 8-7 on Tuesday.

Ausmus recorded eight strikeouts and four walks.

Muncy led the Lady Cats offense with a double and single. Boateng and Addison Maiden each singled twice. Addison Lucas had a home run. Thomas doubled while Ausmus, Greer-Gann and Kenley Foster all singled once.

Boateng, Muncy and Thomas each drive in two runs.

Bell County swiped nine of nine bases.

Knox Central fell to 8-12 on the season.

Savannah Thacker took the loss for the Lady Panthers. She had six strikeouts and four walks.

Bell County was scheduled to host Harlan (5-19) in the opening round of the 52nd District Tournament on Monday. Harlan County (16-14) faced Middlesboro (14-13) in the second game.

The championship was slated Tuesday.

Knox Central hosted the 51st District Tournament.

On Monday, the Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Lynn Camp (18-14) while Pineville (9-9) meet Barbourville (2-23) in the opening round.

The championship was played on Tuesday.

Pineville drops two

The Lady Lions closed the regular season with losses to Middlesboro 11-3 on Wednesday and 18-1 to Williamsburg on Thursday.

Makenna Partin doubled for Pineville in the Williamsburg game. Isabella Adams, Madalyn Capps and McKenzie Widener each singled once.

Malley Smith suffered the loss on the mound. She walked seven and struck out two.

Kenna Lawson allowed seven hits and had six strikeouts as the Lady Jackets routed Pineville.

Lawson and Kennedy Yoakum each tripled and singled for Middlesboro. Kaylee Lawson followed with a double and single. Kolbi Mason added two singles. Keevi Betts, Alexis Middleton, Macy Bruce and Raehgan Moyers each added a single.

Rachel Howard (9-7) recorded 12 strikeouts in the six-inning game. Howard capped the regular season with 225 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 110 innings pitched.

Partin had a home run to lead the Lady Lions. Baileigh Bargo-Vaughn singled twice and added a double. Capps followed with two singles.