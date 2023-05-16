Beshear, Cameron emerge from primary field Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron beat a crowded field on Tuesday to win the GOP nomination for governor.

The attorney general, who was elected to his office in 2019 and has been heralded as a rising GOP star, will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, one of the most popular governors in the country.

Both races were called moments after polls closed in Western Kentucky.

The governor received 92 percent of the votes in the Democrat primary that also included Geoff Young and Peppy Martin.

Cameron received 46 percent of the votes in the crowded Republican field. His closest challenger was Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Incumbent Michael Adams won the Republican primary for Secretary of State.

Democrat Sierra Enlow and Republican Jonathan Shell will square off in November in a race for Kentucky’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

In the race for governor, Cameron’s campaign reflected his Christian faith and conservative values. At stops, he often discussed the support of his family, including his wife, Makenze, and their young son, Theodore.

A protege of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Cameron did not mention the Kentucky senator during campaign stops and rather focused on his endorsement by Trump, which was announced last year long before the primary. The attorney general has highlighted the support during debates, in ads and on the campaign trail. During a brief televised rally on Sunday, Trump encouraged voters to support Cameron.

“(Cameron)’s a great guy. Again, I’ve known him right from the beginning of his career,” Trump said. “I’ve been with him all the way and now he’s doing this and I have no doubt he’s gonna be a fantastic governor.”

In stops across the state and debates, Cameron touted his record in Frankfort and pointed to his defense of the state’s near-total abortion ban in court and winning lawsuits against Beshear to reopen churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three independent polls released between late January and Sunday showed Cameron had a consistent lead over his 11 opponents in the primary election— including Craft, a former United Nations Ambassador, and Quarles.

Cameron, the state’s first Black attorney general, is the state’s first Black candidate for governor from either party.

Beshear was Kentucky’s attorney general four years ago when he unseated incumbent Matt Bevin. Bevin had succeeded Beshear’s father, Steve, a two-term governor.

Beshear’s term has been marked by strong economic growth, and an influx of new business. It also has been defined by crises, including tornadoes, floods, mass shootings, racial unrest and Covid pandemic.

He currently has a 60 percent approval rating, making him the country’s most popular Democrat governor.

Locally, Beshear received 90 percent of the votes from Democrat voters in Bell County. Cameron led the Republican field, receiving 43 percent of the votes.