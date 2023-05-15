Priscilla Gwen Buell Hubbard, 56 Published 2:13 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Priscilla Gwen Buell Hubbard, age 56, of Pineville, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 12, 2023. She was born November 3, 1966 in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of Juanita Buell Emert and Arlin “Slick” Mason.

Priscilla truly loved life to the fullest. She was of Christian faith. She loved her sons and her family whole-heartedly.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Juanita Buell Emert and Arlin “Slick” Mason, one sister, Reba Louise Smith, two brothers, Hillary Barnett Jr. and Tony Barnett, sister-in-law Thelma Harris, and father-in-law Thomas J Hubbard.

Left to cherish her memory, sons Christopher Hubbard, Jeffrey Hubbard, and Timothy (Susan) Hubbard, two sisters, Lisa Mason Hubbard and Sildra (Arthur) Jordan, a special great niece whom she adored, Soarin “Birdie” Bennett, a special cousin and brother in the Lord, Jimmy Kinkade, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Priscilla Gwen Buell Hubbard will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Buell and Mr. Jimmy Kinkaid officiating. Music will be provided by Jessica Williams and Joseph Jordan.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Hensley’s Chapel Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to Green Hills Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Buell-Hubbard Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com