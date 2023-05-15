GOP gets last-minute registration bump Published 3:08 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday a spurt in Republican voter registration in the first 17 days of April, prior to the voter rolls closing for the May 16 primary election.

Between April 1 and April 17, there were 5,817 new voters registered, while 3,250 were removed. Of those removed, 2,417 were deceased voters, 376 voters convicted of felonies, 243 who voluntarily de-registered, 125 who moved out of state, 33 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 2 duplicate registrations.

“Increased voter registration is good, but only if voters show up at the polls,” said Adams. “We expect a low turnout, so I hope all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote in this primary.”

Total registration is 3,468,598 Kentuckians eligible to vote in the primary. Republican registrations currently account for 45.8% with 1,587,549 voters. Republican registration increased by 2,135, a 0.14% rise. Democratic registration now stands at 44.2% of the electorate, with 1,534,586 voters. Democratic registration went down by 492, which is a 0.03% decrease.

In addition, there are 346,463 voters registered under other political affiliations, who make up 10% of registered voters. That other party registration increased by 924, representing a 0.27% increase.

Adams has been predicting a voter turnout of 10-20% for the primary. Based on the number of absentee ballots it appears like it will be closer to the lower end of that figure, but his office says it could increase based on early voting, which ends on Saturday.

The state’s Constitutional officers are all on the ballot, including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer and Agriculture Commissioner.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., local time on election day. Polling locations can be found at govote.ky.gov.