Wilderness Road State Park’s biggest event is this weekend Published 9:21 am Friday, May 12, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

By May of 1775 men, women and children headed west, deep into the harsh wilderness. They followed the trace that led to a life of freedom. However, that freedom was overshadowed by hardships, the likes of which many had never known. The farther onto the western fringe they traveled, the more important community became.

Francis Inwood with Wilderness Road State Park encourages visitors to take a journey to Martin’s Station, Virginia’s final point of rest and resupply, walk among merchants and tradesmen, meet those individuals who traveled the trace and the indigenous peoples they encountered, and come and immerse themselves in Virginia: America’s First Frontier, which is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the park.

Some of the daily activities include scoundrel’s alley, 18th century native American encampment, blacksmithing, spinning, weaving, gunsmithing, candle making, natural dying, open hearth cooking, militia drill, musket demonstrations, artillery demonstrations, 18th century music and an 18th century market and artists’ displays

Historically, the event draws up to 2,000 people, Inwood said.

The park will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per vehicle Friday and Saturday and $5 per vehicle Sunday.