Turner named to head Bell chamber post Published 9:29 am Friday, May 12, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Melissa Turner has been named as the new executive director of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce. As executive director, Turner recognizes the critical role the Chamber plays in supporting local businesses and fostering tourism in our community.

Turner is dedicated to developing an inclusive and collaborative environment, working with all members of the Bell County community to ensure that the Chamber of Commerce is effectively promoting the economic growth and well-being of our region.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as the new executive director of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce,” Turner said. “I am deeply committed to our community and passionate about supporting the businesses that make it thrive. I look forward to working closely with all of our members, future members, and community leaders to promote growth, foster innovation, and build strong partnerships that will benefit Bell County for years to come.”

Turner lives in Middlesboro with her husband Levi and their three children, which gives her a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the community. Her unwavering dedication for our businesses will ensure that the Bell County Chamber of Commerce will serve as a valuable asset with beneficial resources for our members and our citizens as a whole.

“Strong businesses are the backbone of a thriving community. When our local businesses are successful, they create jobs, attract investment, and generate economic activity that benefits us all,” said Turner. “By supporting our businesses, we help to build a stronger, healthier, and more vibrant community for everyone.”