Perry, Lyon County to make historic trip in December

Published 12:20 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Kentucky Today

Travis Perry lines up a free throw that made him the all-time scoring leader in Kentucky. He led Lyon County to a 61-46 victory over Newport with 23 points. Perry passed the mark of “King” Kelly Coleman of Wayland, a record that has stood since 1956. Photo by Les Nicholson

The new scoring king of Kentucky high school basketball will play a game in December on the Wayland High School floor where the former scoring king called home.

Lyon County High School and Travis Perry, the two-time defending 2nd Region champion, is scheduled to play Floyd Central on Dec. 16 in the old Wayland High School gym where “King” Kelly Coleman set the scoring record in the 1950s.

Perry, the frontrunner for the 2024 Mr. Basketball award, passed Coleman’s long-standing mark of 4,337 career points during the 2023 KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament. Lyon County finished 31-6 and reached the state quarterfinals in March.

He is being courted by several colleges, including an offer from the University of Kentucky.

