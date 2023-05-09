KSP accepting applications for next cadet class Published 11:25 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

BY TOM LATEK

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police is accepting applications from Kentuckians through on online portal for their cadet class which is scheduled to begin early next year.

Those men and women accepted to join Cadet Class 104, which is slated to begin in January 2024, will earn $65,000 annually, have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home.

“We have greatly invested in our state police with higher salaries and advanced technology, and we are now calling upon our citizens to accept the challenge and join us in creating a better Kentucky for future generations,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Interested applicants should visit the newly launched online portal to submit their application. This portal allows individuals to submit their application from any electronic device.

“Applicants can apply for specific vacancies at the KSP post of their choosing. Once they complete all their testing, the top performers will be guaranteed a spot at the post of their choice,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell. “This new initiative will reassure applicants they can serve close to home.”

According to their mission statement, KSP is committed to maintaining and strengthening its workforce to enhance public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities it serves. Troopers serve on the front lines daily by responding to calls for service and interacting directly with their communities to ensure safety and security for all. Individuals who are ready to serve the state, safeguard lives and property, assist their brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and reduce crime, are encouraged to apply to wear the sacred badge of honor.

Applications are due by close of business on Aug. 31.

In addition to recruiting new troopers, the KSP is also looking for currently certified peace officers for the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP). To qualify for the 13-week LEAP training at KSP, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation visit KSP’s website.