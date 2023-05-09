Barbasol Championship set for milestone year Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

BY KEITH TAYLOR

Kentucky Today

The Barbasol Championship will reach a milestone this year.

The PGA Tour event will mark its fifth year at the Champions of Keene Trace Golf Club when it tees off July 13-16 in Nicholasville. The purse is $3.8 million and the winner will receive 300 FEDEX Cup points. A full field of 156 professional golfers, including approximately 50 from the DP World Tour. Former Morehead State golfer and professional Josh Teater has already received an exemption and will be part of this year’s field.

“To play a PGA TOUR event is still kind of surreal in it’s fifth year (and) I’m looking forward to another chance to try to chase down that trophy,” Teater said. “I just want more people to come out, just to support the event in it’s entirety, you know, and not necessarily to have to watch me, but just come out and hopefully the weather will allow it this year.”

The event moved from Alabama to the Bluegrass State five years ago and the partnership with Barbasol will end following this year’s championship.

Tournament Director Darren Nelson said he hopes the event stays in the Bluegrass but offered no news on future sponsorships. This year’s tournament will be a week before the British Open at the Royal Loverpool Golf Club. The winner will be awarded a spot in the British Open.

Last year’s winner, Trey Mullinax, won last year’s Barbasol title with a biudie on the last hole, and then competed in the British Open at St. Andrews on Scotland. He finished in a tie for 21st in the Open.

Winning Kentucky’s only PGA Tour event helped jumpstart Mullinax’s professional career. He recalled last year’s mad dash after recording his first professional victory. After getting his passport from his home in Birmingham, Alabama, he flew to Scotland and arrived two days before the event. His clubs also needed repair upon arrival at the Open.

“It was a crazy 48 hours, but (I was) super happy to be there and (I) was thrilled to be able to play that tournament,” Mullinax said.

He still savors his first professional victory.

“I think just being a PGA Tour champion is pretty cool,” Mullinax added. “You’re in that champions category for the rest of your life.”