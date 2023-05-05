Pineville baseball riding four-game winning streak Published 6:12 am Friday, May 5, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The baseball Lions of Pineville claimed a forfeit win over Jellico (Tenn.) on Monday.

The forfeit gave Pineville a four-game win streak, outscoring its opponents 53-3.

Pineville was slated to visit Cordia on Wednesday and McCreary Central on Friday.

The Mountain Lions will host Cordia on Tuesday before traveling to Barbourville on Wednesday.

Lions wins two

Pineville took two games over district-rival Lynn Camp last week.

The Mountain Lions took advantage of 15 walks by Lynn Camp pitchers.

Pineville had just three hits in an 11-1 win in six innings on April 25.

Junior Logunn Littles pitched a complete game for the Lions. He struck out 14 and walked five.

Wyatt Caldwell, also a junior, had a double and three RBIs for Pineville. Littles added a double while Kaiden Robbins singled.

Pineville rolled to a 17-2 win over the Wildcats on April 21.

Tim Hall pitched a four-hitter for the Lions. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

Littles doubled and singled for Pineville, Caldwell had four RBIs and Biliter had three.