Early primary voting gets under way Published 3:22 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

NEWS REPORT

According to the State Board of Elections, there are 3,468,537 people registered to vote in the May 16 primary. From Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13, voters in Kentucky can take advantage of the in-person, no-excuse voting, which will be available at local county clerk’s offices and other designated areas. Registered voters can check with their local county clerk’s office or, once again, visit govoteky.com for the locations and times.

The state’s Constitutional Officers will appear on the ballot this year. That includes Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. Other than the governor and Secretary of State races, the other four positions are considered open, as the current officeholders are seeking another elected position.

In addition, there will be a special election to fill the 28th District State Senate seat, which was left vacant when Republican Ralph Alvarado resigned to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. The 28th District includes Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery counties, as well as part of Fayette County.

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning a voter can only cast a ballot for candidates of the party in which they are registered. The deadline to change party affiliation was Dec. 31, 2022.

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)

101 Courthouse Sqaure

Pineville, KY 40977

Excused In-Person Absentee Location(s), May 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10

• Bell County Clerks Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)

1474 US Highway 25E

Middlesboro, KY 40965

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)

101 Courthouse Square

Pineville, KY 40977

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s), May 11-13

• Bell County Clerk’s Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)

1474 US Highway 25E

Middlesboro, KY 40965

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)

101 Courthouse Square

Pineville, KY 40977

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Election Day Polling Location(s) May 16, 2023

ARJAY FIRE STATION

4852 HIGHWAY 66

ARJAY, KY 40902

Precincts: B104

BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

9824 US HIGHWAY 25E

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: A105, E102

BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH

1168 DORTON BRANCH RD

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: B105

BINGHAMTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH

1055 GORDON STREET

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: C101

BRONWNIES CREEK FIRE STATION

146 DAVID MIRACLE RD

MIRACLE, KY 40856

Precincts: A103

CALLOWAY FIRE STATION

43 CALLOWAY ROAD E

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: A102

CLEAR CREEK FIRE STATION

2654 HIGHWAY 190

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: E105

COLMAR FIRE STATION

2604 HIGHWAY 188

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: A104

COVENANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

301 N 25TH STREET

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: D105

EAST END SCHOOL GYM

502 ASHBURY AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: D102

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

405 KENTUCKY AVE

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: B103

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH

201 W TENNESSEE AVE

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: B102

FRAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

29 HENDERSON SETTLEMENT LOOP

FRAKES, KY 40940

Precincts: E106

LONE JACK SCHOOL

101 CREECH HOLLOW RD

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: E103, E104

MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER

705 N PETERSBOROUGH AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: C102, D103

MIDDLESBORO FIRE STATION

121 LOTHBURY AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: D101

MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY

4404 CUMBERLAND AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: C103, C105

MIDDLESBORO LIBRARY

126 S 20TH STREET

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: D104

PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

239 PAGE SCHOOL RD

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: E101, A101

PINEVILLE LIBRARY

214 S WALNUT ST

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

Precincts: B101

RIGHT FORK SCHOOL

5296 HIGHWAY 221

STONEY FORK, KY 40988

Precincts: B107, B108

SENIOR CITIZENS FACULITY

8522 HIGHWAY 2011

BEVERLY, KY 40913

Precincts: B106

SHILOH CHURCH

1508 EXETER AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: C104

SOUTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH

401 W DONCASTER AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

Precincts: D106