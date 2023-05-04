Early primary voting gets under way
Published 3:22 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023
NEWS REPORT
According to the State Board of Elections, there are 3,468,537 people registered to vote in the May 16 primary. From Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13, voters in Kentucky can take advantage of the in-person, no-excuse voting, which will be available at local county clerk’s offices and other designated areas. Registered voters can check with their local county clerk’s office or, once again, visit govoteky.com for the locations and times.
The state’s Constitutional Officers will appear on the ballot this year. That includes Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. Other than the governor and Secretary of State races, the other four positions are considered open, as the current officeholders are seeking another elected position.
In addition, there will be a special election to fill the 28th District State Senate seat, which was left vacant when Republican Ralph Alvarado resigned to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. The 28th District includes Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery counties, as well as part of Fayette County.
Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning a voter can only cast a ballot for candidates of the party in which they are registered. The deadline to change party affiliation was Dec. 31, 2022.
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)
101 Courthouse Sqaure
Pineville, KY 40977
Excused In-Person Absentee Location(s), May 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10
• Bell County Clerks Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)
1474 US Highway 25E
Middlesboro, KY 40965
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)
101 Courthouse Square
Pineville, KY 40977
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s), May 11-13
• Bell County Clerk’s Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)
1474 US Highway 25E
Middlesboro, KY 40965
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)
101 Courthouse Square
Pineville, KY 40977
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Election Day Polling Location(s) May 16, 2023
ARJAY FIRE STATION
4852 HIGHWAY 66
ARJAY, KY 40902
Precincts: B104
BELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
9824 US HIGHWAY 25E
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: A105, E102
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH
1168 DORTON BRANCH RD
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: B105
BINGHAMTOWN BAPTIST CHURCH
1055 GORDON STREET
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: C101
BRONWNIES CREEK FIRE STATION
146 DAVID MIRACLE RD
MIRACLE, KY 40856
Precincts: A103
CALLOWAY FIRE STATION
43 CALLOWAY ROAD E
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: A102
CLEAR CREEK FIRE STATION
2654 HIGHWAY 190
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: E105
COLMAR FIRE STATION
2604 HIGHWAY 188
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: A104
COVENANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
301 N 25TH STREET
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: D105
EAST END SCHOOL GYM
502 ASHBURY AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: D102
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
405 KENTUCKY AVE
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: B103
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
201 W TENNESSEE AVE
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: B102
FRAKES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
29 HENDERSON SETTLEMENT LOOP
FRAKES, KY 40940
Precincts: E106
LONE JACK SCHOOL
101 CREECH HOLLOW RD
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: E103, E104
MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER
705 N PETERSBOROUGH AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: C102, D103
MIDDLESBORO FIRE STATION
121 LOTHBURY AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: D101
MIDDLESBORO HIGH SCHOOL GYM LOBBY
4404 CUMBERLAND AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: C103, C105
MIDDLESBORO LIBRARY
126 S 20TH STREET
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: D104
PAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
239 PAGE SCHOOL RD
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: E101, A101
PINEVILLE LIBRARY
214 S WALNUT ST
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
Precincts: B101
RIGHT FORK SCHOOL
5296 HIGHWAY 221
STONEY FORK, KY 40988
Precincts: B107, B108
SENIOR CITIZENS FACULITY
8522 HIGHWAY 2011
BEVERLY, KY 40913
Precincts: B106
SHILOH CHURCH
1508 EXETER AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: C104
SOUTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
401 W DONCASTER AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
Precincts: D106