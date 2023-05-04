Delta Gas offers online billing and payment services Published 11:21 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Delta Natural Gas is making it easier for customers to pay their bills from the comfort of their own home.

All Delta customers are now able to set up an e-account and manage everything about their service online, including viewing account balances and e-billing. Delta e-accounts are free and offer customers the ability to receive their bills via email, review usage and pay online with the touch of a button. Customers can also download the Delta Gas app and pay on the go from a smartphone or tablet.

Customers will also enjoy more streamlined and accessible Customer Service phone support. All Delta customers can now reach a live representative by calling 888-427-7335. Customer Service staff are now available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., an additional 10 hours per week, to assist callers with activities such as bill payment, service changes, and more. Customers can also make a payment 24/7 through processor ACI Speedpay by calling 855-730-8765. The customer emergency phone number remains 800-432-0771.

To support these service improvements, beginning Thursday, June 1, customers will no longer be able to speak directly with representatives at Delta office locations. Customers are asked to plan ahead to make payments online, by phone, or by mail from that date on. Those needing to make a cash payment can visit local Western Union locations, including those in area Wal-Mart and Kroger stores. Additional service fees may apply.

Delta Gas serves 36,000 customers in 23 counties in central and southeastern Kentucky.

For more details on the various payment options available to Delta customers, please visit DeltaGas.com.