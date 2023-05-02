Violet Howard, 95 Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Violet Howard, age 95, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab Facility. She was born in Evarts, KY to the late James and Lillian Sergent. She is also predeceased in death by her husband, Reed Howard, daughters Susan Howard and Tressa Howard, and several siblings and their spouses.

Violet was member of Church of Christ, Tazewell, TN, pastor Jim Callahan.

Violet’s husband passed away in 1968, and with no means to support herself and her children, she became an RN. Before Traveling Nurses were fashionable, Ms. Violet was a traveling nurse, with assignments from coast to coast. She bragged that before the fancy days of technology, she navigated her way across the United States with a simple road map, never getting lost.

Violet is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a very special nephew, Clyde Goins Jr., special friends John and Teresa Brown, and Glynna Brown.

We would like to thank Dr. C.A. Moore and his staff, Bluegrass Hospice Care, and the wonderful and caring staff at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab Facility who treated her like family.

All services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Howard Family.

