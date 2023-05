SKCTC graduation at Harlan County HS Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) will hold its spring commencement ceremony at 6 p.m, May 4, at the Harlan County High School gymnasium. The class of 2023 includes more than 400 candidates for graduation who earned credentials consisting of degrees, certificates and diplomas. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Photo submitted