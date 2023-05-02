FDA issues warnings for 2 products sold in Kentucky Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two warnings for products which are sold in Kentucky: a food allergy alert for pretzels and a recall involving possible under processing of shrimp.

Dakota Style Foods, Inc., has recalled their braided pretzels sold under the brand names of Dakota Style, Best Choice, Four Brothers, Gelson’s, Hy-Vee, Schnucks, PICS/Price Chopper and Stadium Pretzels, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Their original recall was expanded, after further testing discovered additional products containing milk were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Pretzels were distributed through retail stores in all lower 48 states and Alaska.

Consumers who have purchased these pretzels are urged not to consume them and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-446-2779, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In the other recall, Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York City, is recalling all lots of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp (4 ounce size). The company says they are taking this step out of an abundance of caution due to a concern that there is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

This product was sold in Kentucky and 30 other states between December 2022 and April 2023.

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4-ounce metal can, with UPC 071140003909 (Listed on the back of the label), and the recall only affects this specific product.

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any question regarding this recall, contact Kawasho Food USA at (224) 278-9935 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.