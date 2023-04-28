William (Bill) V. Justice Published 2:36 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

William (Bill) V. Justice, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away April 25, 2023. The son of Rev. William Lee Justice & Lillian Dorothy Moore, William was born in Bell County, Ky. on January 4, 1931. He grew up in Middlesboro, Ky.

William enlisted in the U.S. Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Medical Corpsman. As part of this service, he deployed to the Korean War where he earned a bronze star and distinguished unit emblem.

William is preceded in death by sisters; Phyllis Goins & Barbara Hughes, brothers; Glen, Paul & Wendell Justice.

William is survived by brothers Bob Justice & Wayne Justice, nephew Charlie Justice, son & daughter-in-law Bill & Elaine Justice, grandchildren William Aaron & wife Riley Justice, Robert & Avery Williams, and Stacey Renee Baker. Great grandchildren Harper Justice, Robert Williams, Rylan Justice, Jackson Williams & Anniston Justice.

Bill was a free spirit. He loved to travel and to be around people. His favorite hobbies were playing the piano and ice skating. He enjoyed hang gliding although he self admittedly stated he wasn’t very good at, which was always a bit concerning. He also loved to eat, a true “foodie” and scheduled his day around mealtime.

A service honoring the life of William V. Justice will be held May 4, 2023 at Mathews Funeral Home. 601 S. Kelly Edmond, OK. at 10am. Interment will be Ft. Sill National Military Cemetery Lawton, Ok.