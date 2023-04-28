Day of Prayer set for May 4 downtown Published 7:19 am Friday, April 28, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The City of Middlesboro will participate in the 72nd National Day of Prayer event in the city parking lot at noon on May 4.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952, co-founded between the U.S. Congress and President Harry S. Truman with the purpose of coming together in unity and prayer.

The city has been participating in the event for the past 11 years, according to co-chair Jean Roark.

The theme for this year is “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.” This theme is based on the scripture in James 5:16 “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man will avail much.”

Several community members, including Roark’s brother, Steve Roark, will lead 12 different prayers. Jean Roark said there will be a prayer for the country, city, families, military and many others.

“‘When two or more gather in my name, there I am in the midst of them,’ Matthew 18:20. We are grateful for God’s promise as we gather on this day to honor Him and lift our nation before Him and ask for His mercy and blessings,” Jean Roark said.

“Please join us on May 4 for this special time together as we lift our heart in prayer for God’s wisdom and guidance for our world, our nation, and community.”