Danny Miracle, 63 Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Danny Miracle, age 63, of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away April 22, 2023 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was born October 14, 1959 to the late Cleston and Sally Miracle of Pineville, Kentucky. He was also preceded in death by his son Steven Travis Miracle, brother Bruce David Miracle and brother-in-law Eddie Daige.

Left to cherish his memory his son Cleston Arnold and Megan Miracle, grandchildren Leanna, Steven Travis Jr, Hannah, Lenia Mae, Faith, Brooklynn, Laycee and Paislee, brothers and sisters Jarvis Miracle of Speedwell, Tennessee, Wayne and Melisa Miracle of Colmar, Kentucky, Sandra and Dewight Greene of Rogersville, Tennessee, Wendy Daige of Pineville, Kentucky, Cleston and Kim Miracle of Piqua, Ohio, Sister-in-law Betty Miracle of Sidney, Ohio, very special friends Debbie Miracle and Rhonda Lane, and a grove of nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Danny Miracle will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Roger Hurst presiding. Music will be provided by The Pruetts.

Graveside services will follow at the Last Steps Cemetery in Colmar, Kentucky.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com