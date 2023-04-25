Brown throws no-hitter as Lions route Jellico Published 12:54 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Isaac Brown tossed a no-hitter as Pineville rolled to a 24-0 win in three innings on Thursday.

Brown struck out two and walked one.

The Lions collected nine hits as Evan Biliter homered and tripled while driving in four runs and scoring four runs.

Caden Havens and Brown each added a triple. Sam Caldwell, Wyatt Caldwell, Tim Hall, Kaiden Robbins and Jakob Miracle each had a single.

The Mountain Lions roll to a 17-2 win over Lynn Camp on Friday in three innings.

No statistics were available.

It was the Wildcats’ fifth consecutive loss.

Pineville (5-7) hosted Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

The Lions will host Harlan on Friday.

Lynn Camp (4-14) plays host to McCreary Central on Thursday and Middlesboro on Friday.

In other baseball action:

• Middlesboro rolled into London on Thursday and left South Laurel with a 14-0 loss that snapped the Yellow Jackets’ five-game winning streak.

No other information was available.

South Laurel improved to 11-11 on the season.

The Cardinals host Williamsburg on Monday and visited the district rival Jackets on Tuesday.

Middlesboro (9-6) visited Harlan County on Monday and played host to the Bears on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets will host Clay County on Thursday before visiting Lynn Camp on Friday.

• The Bell County Bobcats are currently on an 11-game losing skid after a 3-2 loss to visiting Cumberland Gap on Friday.

• Bell County dropped an 11-10 decision Thursday at Barbourville. The 3-16 Bobcats traveled to Harlan on Monday and hosted the Green Dragons on Tuesday to close district play. Bell County visits Leslie County on Thursday and Campbell County (Tenn.) on Friday.