Johnny Shackelford, 58 Published 3:52 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Johnny Shackelford, age 58, of Chenoa, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2023 after a courageous fight with ALS.

Johnny was born January 26, 1965 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Otis and Jeanette Shackelford.

He was a graduate of Bell County High School. He retired from Kopper Glo Fuel after working there 27 years. Upon retiring he attended and graduated from Southeast Community College where he received several awards for academic excellence in HVAC. He was a faithful and devoted member of Chenoa Baptist Church. His love for his church and the Lord were the most important things in his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, woodworking, and collecting antiques.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Jeanette Shackelford and brother Jeffery Shackelford.

Johnny was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by sisters Brenda Ellison (Jerry) and Sara Shackelford, niece Jada Ellison, nephew Jeffery Shackelford (Krystal), great nephews Evan Jackson (Alyssa) and Aiden Jackson, great nieces Kadence Hatfield, Kinley Hatfield and Kaylee Hatfield, fiancé Sherry Ledford, grandson CJ Ledford, and best friend, his dog, Hank, special caregivers Tina Cox and Tammy Gambrel and well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services for Johnny Shackelford will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Chenoa Baptist Church with Rev Ken Kishpaugh and Rev Jerry Fuson presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow at the New Vine Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Shackelford Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM