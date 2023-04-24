FEMA needs help with disaster recovery Published 4:44 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is inviting Kentuckians living in several areas of the state to join their team in recovery efforts from recent bouts of severe weather.

FEMA has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in the cities of Frankfort, Bowling Green, Mayfield, Hazard, and Chavies, to assist with residents’ recovery from the flooding, tornadoes, and other severe weather experienced throughout Kentucky.

The agency is seeking qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill several positions in hazard mitigation and as public assistance program delivery managers. While the temporary positions are nominally for 120 days, they may be extended for as long as 365 days, depending on the needs of the disaster.

These job postings will close May 15, so if you are interested, FEMA urges you to apply as soon as possible. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process.

The starting salary schedule ranges from $19.44/hour to $29.12/hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.

Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go to https://tinyurl.com/FEMAjobsKY to learn more about the jobs and to submit their applications.

Recent major federal disaster declarations in Kentucky where FEMA has been involved include the massive tornado outbreak of Dec. 10-11, 2021; severe weather in several parts of the state between Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 2, 2022; eastern Kentucky flooding and mudslides in July 2022; and high winds, tornadoes and flooding on March 3-4, 2023.