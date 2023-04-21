Public Records

Published 11:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

Marriages

• Stephen Edward Brock to Sherry Ann Sulfridge

• Danny Lin to Amber Dawn Carver

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between Jeffrey R Walker Executor and Michael Ray Jones; Arlin Hills Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Rosilee C Walker Estate and Michael Ray Jones; Arlin Hills Rd.

• Deed of conveyance between Dennis Jackie & Margie L Smith and Katheryne & Casey Patrick; Cirencester Ave Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Jerry & Chesney Mills; Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Primestar-H Fund II Trust and Jerry & Chesney Mills; Kettle Island.

• Deed of conveyance between Tracy Lynn & Richard Jr Evans and Shane Partin; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Tracy Lynn & Richard Jr Evans and Alexandrea Dover; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between June FKA Hall, June & Melvin Burnette and Vicki Cornelius; Pine Mtn Park Estates.

• Deed of conveyance between June FKA Hall, June & Melvin Burnette and Darryl Hall; Pine Mtn Park Estates.

• Deed of conveyance between Vicki Cornelius and Darryl Hall; Pine Mtn Park Estates.

• Deed of conveyance between Pamela Malkemus and Ricky Brandon & Jessica Saylor; Laurel Fork.

• Deed of conveyance between Brown Acquisition and Development LLC and Robert L & Susana M Smith; Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Glynna Brown and Brown Acquisition and Development LLC; Doe’s Crossing.

