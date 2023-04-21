Pine Mountain HillClimb Festival set for this weekend Published 11:52 am Friday, April 21, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

On April 21–23, Pine Mountain State Resort Park in Pineville will host the return of the Pine Mountain HillClimb.

Racers are scheduled to race up Pine Mountain from Laurel Cove Amphitheater, maneuvering curve after curve in pursuit of the fastest time and the year’s best and fastest bragging rights.

Visit appalachianhillclimb.com for details.

The festival will feature live music from Mississippi East, Midnight Rider, and Bill Taylor and The Appalachian Heatherns, as well as food vendors, inflatables for kids and a car show, kicks off the weekend on Friday in downtown Pineville. The HillClimb Festival is free, and $5 for spectators to watch the hillclimb.

“Friday is the set-up day, but the fun fest on the Square starts at 5 p.m.,” said Don Drennon with Pine Mountain HillClimb.

Bounce houses are available for children to play in while adults can listen to live music and take in the gorgeous vistas of the Kentucky countryside. However, the race vehicles and their drivers are the real star of the show!

Meet the drivers, get to know some of the most well-known race cars in the nation, and learn what it takes to be a hillclimb racer.

The competition will take place at Pine Mountain State Resort Park on Saturday and Sunday.