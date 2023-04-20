Mountain Lions upset Harlan, fall to Barbourville Published 2:27 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville claimed an 8-5 win at Harlan last week but dropped a 22-0 loss at home against district-rival Barbourville.

Seniors Isaac Brown and Evan Biliter combined to scatter seven hits as the Lions downed Harlan.

The Pineville pitchers walked 10 Dragons and struck out two. Brown pitched four innings and Biliter worked three.

Junior Logunn Littles powered the Pineville offense with three singles. Biliter doubled and singled while Kaiden Robbins, a sophomore, added a single.

Eli Freyer, Brody Owens and Jake Brewer all pitched for Harlan. Brewer suffered the loss.

The Dragons collected nine hits as Jared Moore doubled and singled. Chris Rouse followed with two singles. Owens added a double.

The win by Pineville snapped a five-game losing streak against the Dragons.

Harlan dropped to 8-9 on the season. The Lions will host the Dragons on April 28.

The Mountain Lions have now lost six straight against Barbourville.

The Tigers allowed just one hit to Pineville, a double by junior Wyatt Caldwell.

Pineville used five pitchers against the Tigers, but surrendered the most runs by any team allowed this season.

Biliter, Kordell Partin, Caldwell, Hunter Fuson and Robbins all saw action on the mound for the Lions.

The game lasted just three innings.

Biliter allowed seven runs while Partin and Fuson both gave up six runs each.

Barbourville (6-3) hosted Bell County on Thursday, Jackson County on Friday and was slated to visit Danville on Saturday.

Pineville (3-7) traveled to Jellico (Tenn.) on Thursday and hosted Lynn Camp on Friday.

Jackets sweep Bell

Middlesboro improved to 9-5 on the season as the Yellow Jackets swept Bell County 18-5 and 11-1 earlier this week.

On Tuesday at Middlesboro, Holden Clark took the loss for the Bobcats.

Sophomore Jackson Walters led Bell with two doubles. Blake Burnett, Derrick Goodin and Luke Widner each singled once.

The Jackets overpowered Bell County on Log Mountain in district action Monday.

Burnett was tagged with the defeat.

Goodin, Joshua Owens, Chase Widner and Clark also pitched for the Bobcats.

Bell County collected six hits.

Eighth-grader Alex Creech led the team with two doubles. Burnett and Walters each had a double while Peyton Mason and Luke Widner both singled once.

No statistics were available for the Yellow Jackets in either game.

Middlesboro traveled to South Laurel (10-11) on Thursday.

The Jackets will visit Harlan County on Monday and host the Black Bears on Tuesday.

Bell County (3-14) traveled to Barbourville on Thursday and hosted Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Friday.

The Bobcats will visit Harlan on Monday and plays host to the Green Dragons on Tuesday.

In 52nd District play, Harlan County stands at 4-0, Middlesboro is 3-1, the Dragons are 1-3 while Middlesboro is 0-4.