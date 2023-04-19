Bigfoot returns to the Smoky Mountains Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

STAFF REPORT

Bigfoot returns to the Smokies on May 6, and he’s bringing friends with him. Nestled at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival in Townsend is an epic full-day event packed with entertainment and fun for the whole family. Last year’s festival hosted 10,000 visitors and for its third year, there are plans to host even more Bigfoot fans.

The festival kicks off at the Townsend Visitors Center, located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests who want to start their day of fun off by getting their heart rate up can participate in the Bigfoot 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Race participants receive a Bigfoot swag bag full of items Bigfoot himself would love.

Those looking for a more laid-back Saturday can enjoy the selection of more than 70 vendors, live music, over 30 food trucks, Bigfoot competitions and special guest speakers. You may even catch a glimpse of Bigfoot himself if you’re keeping a close watch.

“Blount County is thrilled to bring the Bigfoot Festival to The Smokies once again,” said Kim Mitchell, Blount Partnership Director of Tourism. “This outdoor festival draws thousands and offers a unique and wildly fun experience for visitors of all ages.”

New this year is a forever fan favorite – Bigfoot wrestling. Why see Sasquatch tucked away in the woods when you can join him on a hot air balloon? Bigfoot Junior will also select his college to play football. Being the Beast he is, it’s no doubt he’s a top recruit for universities across the nation.

Attendees can enjoy these Bigfoot festivities:

• Robby Bowman, a fan favorite from season 4 of the History Channel’s Forged in Fire, will be holding knife-making demonstrations throughout the day. Festival goers will have the opportunity to purchase his exclusive Bigfoot Knives. This year he created the Bigfoot Battle Axe. As he says himself, “It’s big, it’s bad and it’s cool.”

• The guitar-shredding Slashsquatch is back by popular demand this year and has some surprises planned for his musical performances. Slashsquatch is our favorite Bigfoot version of Slash complete with his electric guitar and top hat.

• The Discovery Channel’s favorite group of Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (A.I.M.S.) will be in attendance this year. The Mountain Monsters Crew will be talking about their adventures in cryptid hunting.

• Zeb Ross, a Tiktok dancing star, will be performing live. Visitors can enjoy Ross’s fun and jovial dance moves and might get to see a dance-off with Bigfoot himself.

• Bigfoot enthusiasts will enjoy chainsaw carving in the likeness of the beast as well as square dancing and live music throughout the day.

• Over 70 vendors will be on hand with Bigfoot merchandise and over 30 food truck vendors with menus ranging from barbecue to Latin cuisine to sweet treats.

• Well-versed Bigfoot experts will be on hand to answer all attendee questions and talented storytellers will enlighten the crowd with thrilling Bigfoot encounters.

• Turtleman will be appearing to tell visitors all about his continuing search for Bigfoot.

• Settling a feud with sighting naysayers, Bigfoot joins wrestlers from the Battle Royal Championship Wrestling troop in the squared circle.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on May 6.

Visit https://bigfest.carrd.com or Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival on Facebook for more information.