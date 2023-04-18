KYTC says it is highway mowing season Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding the motoring public to keep an eye out for mowing equipment and operators, as the roadside mowing season is now underway across the state and will run to October.

State and contract crews will complete three mowing cycles during this time, which also includes litter removal on interstates, parkways and other primary routes throughout Kentucky.

Transportation Cabinet officials ask Kentuckians to do their part by keeping the state right of way clear of temporary signs and other obstacles that can obstruct the path of mowers and pose a hazard for mowing crews and drivers.

Kentucky law and Transportation Cabinet policy prohibit the placement of non-official signs of any type – for political campaigns, yard sales or other advertising – on state highway right of way, utility poles, fences and guardrails or on road signs. Depending on size and construction, illegally placed signs are a distraction and can be a safety issue for drivers by blocking the view of oncoming vehicles.

Illegally-placed signs also can disrupt or endanger right-of-way operations such as mowing, ditch cleaning and litter removal, and can pose a direct safety hazard to motorists who run off the roadway – particularly when installed with large wooden or metal stakes.

Political campaign signs and other signs that are placed on state right of way that restrict sight distance or interfere with mowing and maintenance operations, will be removed by KYTC crews. Signs that are removed will be held at the state highway garage in each county for two weeks. After that period, unclaimed signs will be discarded.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks that drivers use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.