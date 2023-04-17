William Ray Poore, Sr., 79 Published 10:36 am Monday, April 17, 2023

William Ray Poore, Sr. – age 79, of Sharps Chapel, born October 17, 1943 passed away April 14, 2023 at UT Hospital. Saved at a young age, William became an entrepreneur with many business adventures throughout his life including helicopter and fixed wing pilot, scuba diver, realtor and owner of successful businesses.

He is preceded in death by parents, Carl and Leona Elizabeth Poore; sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Walter Jones; special cousin, William “Snook” Nelson. William is survived by sons, Rodger Poore and William Poore, Jr.; daughters, Sonya (Mark) George, Renee (Kevin) McAnally and April (Duke) Lakins; grandchildren, Rocky Poore, Mallory and Casey George, Faith (John) Goins and Tyler and Tayla McAnally; special niece, LuAnn (Greg) Thomas; special friend, Brenda Masingo; lifelong friends, Dennis and Andrea Foster and Doug Heinz.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service to follow with Mark George officiating. Friends and family will meet 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of William Poore, Sr. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net