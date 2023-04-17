Damon Dee Davis, 88 Published 10:39 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Damon Dee Davis, age 88, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away April 13, 2023 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was born September 14, 1934 on Siler Branch in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Lafayette “Buddy” and Grace Davis.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he loved his family more than anything in the world. He was a devoted Christian and loved going to church; having served as a faithful deacon at Gibson Station Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing his guitar and loved telling stories and spinning tall tales.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Miriam Brown, Ida Mae Parker, Georgia Martin, Fred Davis, Ben Davis, Hazel Davis, Edith Lambdin, Lela Davis and Cordell Davis.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Lorene Lambdin Davis of Middlesboro, Kentucky, the love of this life, daughters Joan Wallen and her husband, Ronnie Wallen, Jeanne Coatney and her husband, Mike Coatney, Marilyn Haynes and her husband, Kenny Haynes, Kathy Money and her husband, Michael Money, and Lora Davis, grandchildren Kevin (Jamon) Wallen, Brandon Wallen, Meghan Coatney, Kristin Money, Ashley Wallen, great grandchildren Damon Wallen, Landon Coatney, Addison Miracle, Raegan Smith, Katherine Wallen, Alexis Miracle, Amelia Miracle, and sister Maxiene Kennedy, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Damon Davis will receive friends on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 2:00pm until 4:00p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:00p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Preston Smith and Mr. Clint Lambdin presiding.

Graveside services will follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Wallen, Landon Coatney, Brandon Wallen, Damon Wallen, Mike Coatney, and Kenny Haynes, and Craig Davis. Larry Brown, Laddy Brown, and Elvadean Lambdin will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Davis Family.

