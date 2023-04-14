BCSO make arrest in assault, arson incident Published 2:36 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

At 7:28 p.m. on April 12, Bell County Dispatch received a call from a the mother of the former girlfriend of 48-year-old Kenneth Brock of Pineville. The woman stated that Brock was on the property with a gun and was making forced entry into the residence. While multiple deputies were responding to the residence on Joe E. Dell Road, the woman was being physically assaulted by and shot at by Brock, deputies say.

The victim’s mother called back to Dispatch stating that the home had been set on fire by Brock and he had fled the scene on foot. Dispatch then paged the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department to the scene. The home was declared a total loss.

Before arriving at the location, responding deputies saw Brock walking in the woods carrying the shotgun mentioned in the initial call. He was then taken into custody and returned to the scene for further questioning, which revealed a “no contact” order against him in regard to the victim.

While the victim and other family members were able to get out of the home uninjured from the fire, the woman did sustain multiple injuries from the assault. She was treated on scene by Bell County EMS and transported to a hospital.

Brock has been charged with arson – 1st degree, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot), wanton endangerment – 1st degree, assault – 2nd degree, domestic violence, menacing, burglary – 1st degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, and alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense.

Deputy Austin Poindexter is in charge of the investigation. Also responding were deputies Sgt. Frank Foster, K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern, Major Edwards, Samson Churchwell, Keith Fuson, Alan Sanders, and Ricky Dorton.