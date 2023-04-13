Marcella Dawn Moyers, 63 Published 8:44 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Marcella Dawn Moyers, age 63, of Tazewell, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee, on March 23, 1960, to the late Carl B Goins and Inez Green Middleton who survives.

Marcella was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Daughter, but most importantly, she was a Woman of God. She was a precious member of Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church which she loved so much. Marcella was extremely dedicated and involved in her church for many years, teaching Sunday School and always taking part in all the events and activities at various churches in the area. When she wasn’t serving the Lord, Marcella loved spending time with her family, church family, and friends, especially her granddaughter Callie – sewing and making all kinds of crafts together. She adored Callie and cherished every moment they got to spend together; she was her world. Marcella’s life was a testimony to her love for the Lord, her church, and her family. All who were blessed to have known Marcella will miss her so dearly.

In addition to her father Carl Goins, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Daniel and Myrtle Green.

Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of 42 years, Rev. Steve Moyers, daughter Courtney Mabe and husband Chris, mother Inez and Boyd Middleton, brother Jeffery Goins, granddaughter Callie Mabe, nephews Jeffrey Keith Goins and Oliver Goins, as well as a host of many other relatives, friends, and church family too numerous to name.

The family of Marcella Moyers will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy S. Louthan and Rev. Johnny Parker officiating. Music will be provided by Josh Peters and Robby Bryant.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Moody Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey K. Goins, Greg Pendleton, Rick Turner, Rick Atkins, Johnny Campbell, and Robert Cook.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jeffrey Goins and Jeffrey Moyers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Moyers Family.

