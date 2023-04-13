Bell County swept by Black Bears in district baseball showdown Published 3:40 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan County took two games from Bell County earlier this week.

The Black Bears rolled to 12-4 victory over Bell on Monday at HC. Harlan County defeated the Bobcats 12-1 on Log Mountain on Tuesday.

Sophomore right-hander Alex Creech pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and on walk. The run was unearned.

Freshman Blake Burnett suffered the loss for the Bobcats.

Jonah Swanner had a home run and knocked in three runs for the Bears. Carter Howard tripled with two RBIs. Brayden Blakley and Aiden Craig each doubled and singled. Creech, Will Cassim, Issac Kelly, Tristan Cooper and Samuel Henson added one single each.

Eighth-grader Alex Creech paced Bell County with two hits. Blake Burnett and Jackson Walters each singled once.

HC took a 1-0 lead after one inning and scored two runs each in the second and third innings. The Black Bears extended their advantage to 8-0 after five inning.

Harlan scored four runs in the top of the sixth and the Bobcats scored once in the bottom of the inning.

On Monday, the Bears scored four runs apiece in the third inning and fourth to take a 10-4 lead after four innings. HC scored twice in the fifth frame.

Tristan Cooper (3-1) claimed the victory for Harlan County. He struck out 10 and walked two.

Freshman Cooper Brock took the loss for Bell High.

Isaac Kelly homered and doubled for the Black Bears. Brayden Blakley and Carter Howard followed with two singles apiece. Braydon Burton added a double. Jonah Swanner and Alex Creech had one single each.

Holden Clark and Blake Burnett led the Bobcats with two hits each. Jackson Walters and Alex Creech added one hit apiece.

Bell committed five errors in the contest.

Harlan County (7-6) plays host to East Ridge on Saturday.

The 3-10 Bobcats Played Oneida (Tenn.) on Thursday and faced Carter (Tenn.) on Friday.

Bell County plays host to Middlesboro on Monday and visits the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.